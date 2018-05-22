Kansas City Royals @ Cardinals 6:20 on 104.9
In Baseball,
Class A
Union City vs. Greenback – Broadcast at 3:30 on 105.7 The Quake
TCA vs. South Pittsburg
Class AA
Covington vs. Forrest
Decatur County Riverside vs. Grundy County
Loretto vs. University High
In softball,
Class A
South Fulton vs. Cascade – Broadcast at 5:00 on Mix 101.3
Gibson County vs. Unaka
Class AA
Dyersburg vs. Gibbs
McNairy Central vs. Kingston
Class AAA
Dyer County vs. Brentwood
In Tennis,
Greenfield will take on L&M STEM at 1:00 at the Adams Tennis Complex.
In Track,
Union City, Dresden, and McKenzie all have athletes competing in track and field events. Union City’s athletes include Jaheim Ceasar, Justyn Johnson, Austin Jernigan, Devin Smith, B.J. Frankum, Briley Coffey, Journee Smith, JyRese Thompson, Mariah Johnson, Megan Burney, and Mao Kato.
Dresden’s track stars include Fernando Serano, Paxton Davis, Loral Winn, and Anna Johnson.
McKenzie’s Hannah Bilger is the lone Rebel representing her school.
Track and field events kick off this morning at 9:00.