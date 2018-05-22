Kansas City Royals @ Cardinals 6:20 on 104.9

In Baseball,

Class A

Union City vs. Greenback – Broadcast at 3:30 on 105.7 The Quake

TCA vs. South Pittsburg

Class AA

Covington vs. Forrest

Decatur County Riverside vs. Grundy County

Loretto vs. University High

In softball,

Class A

South Fulton vs. Cascade – Broadcast at 5:00 on Mix 101.3

Gibson County vs. Unaka

Class AA

Dyersburg vs. Gibbs

McNairy Central vs. Kingston

Class AAA

Dyer County vs. Brentwood

In Tennis,

Greenfield will take on L&M STEM at 1:00 at the Adams Tennis Complex.

In Track,

Union City, Dresden, and McKenzie all have athletes competing in track and field events. Union City’s athletes include Jaheim Ceasar, Justyn Johnson, Austin Jernigan, Devin Smith, B.J. Frankum, Briley Coffey, Journee Smith, JyRese Thompson, Mariah Johnson, Megan Burney, and Mao Kato.

Dresden’s track stars include Fernando Serano, Paxton Davis, Loral Winn, and Anna Johnson.

McKenzie’s Hannah Bilger is the lone Rebel representing her school.

Track and field events kick off this morning at 9:00.