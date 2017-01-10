Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website at thunderboltradio.com.
Union City at South Fulton – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN
Obion County at Dyersburg – 6:10 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Westview at Crockett County – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Also tonight:
Greenfield at Bradford
Dresden at West Carroll
Big Sandy at Gleason
Bruceton at McKenzie
Gibson County at Halls
Lake County at Trenton Peabody
South Gibson at Milan
Huntingdon at Clarksburg
Western Kentucky:
Fulton City at Christian Fellowship
Hickman County at Calloway County
Ballard Memorial at Mayfield
Carlisle County at Dongola, Illinois
Community Christian Academy at St. Mary
Paducah Tilghman at Marshall County
Middle School – First District Tournament: (at Fulton City)
(G) – 6:00 – Hickman County plays Carlisle County
(B) – 7:30 – Fulton City plays Carlisle County
College Basketball:
Kentucky at Vanderbilt