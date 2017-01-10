Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Union City at South Fulton – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN

Obion County at Dyersburg – 6:10 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Westview at Crockett County – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Also tonight:

Greenfield at Bradford

Dresden at West Carroll

Big Sandy at Gleason

Bruceton at McKenzie

Gibson County at Halls

Lake County at Trenton Peabody

South Gibson at Milan

Huntingdon at Clarksburg

Western Kentucky:

Fulton City at Christian Fellowship

Hickman County at Calloway County

Ballard Memorial at Mayfield

Carlisle County at Dongola, Illinois

Community Christian Academy at St. Mary

Paducah Tilghman at Marshall County

Middle School – First District Tournament: (at Fulton City)

(G) – 6:00 – Hickman County plays Carlisle County

(B) – 7:30 – Fulton City plays Carlisle County

College Basketball:

Kentucky at Vanderbilt