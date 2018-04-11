Milwaukee Brewers @ Cardinals 11:20 on 104.9
In Baseball,
Milan 5 – Westview 0
Gibson County 13 – Humboldt 0
Lake County 14 – Halls 2
McNairy Central 5 – North Side 1
TCA 6 – Peabody 0
Huntingdon 3 – McKenzie 2
Union City 11 – Gleason 0
Today,
Lexington at Perry County
In Softball,
Crockett County 4 – South Gibson 3
Dyer County 5 – Munford 4
South Side 14 – Decatur County Riverside 7
Gibson County 12 – Halls 1
McNairy Central 3 – Lexington 2
Camden 13 – Fairview 1
South Fulton 7 – Union City 0
Westview 8 – Obion County 1
- Anna Hazlewood struck out 15 in the win.
In soccer,
Westview boys got their first win of the year as they defeated Obion County 5-1.
Union City 2 – Dyer County 0
In Tennis,
Greenfield vs. Henry County