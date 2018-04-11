Milwaukee Brewers @ Cardinals 11:20 on 104.9

In Baseball,

Milan 5 – Westview 0

Gibson County 13 – Humboldt 0

Lake County 14 – Halls 2

McNairy Central 5 – North Side 1

TCA 6 – Peabody 0

Huntingdon 3 – McKenzie 2

Union City 11 – Gleason 0

Today,

Lexington at Perry County

In Softball,

Crockett County 4 – South Gibson 3

Dyer County 5 – Munford 4

South Side 14 – Decatur County Riverside 7

Gibson County 12 – Halls 1

McNairy Central 3 – Lexington 2

Camden 13 – Fairview 1

South Fulton 7 – Union City 0

Westview 8 – Obion County 1

Anna Hazlewood struck out 15 in the win.

In soccer,

Westview boys got their first win of the year as they defeated Obion County 5-1.

Union City 2 – Dyer County 0

In Tennis,

Greenfield vs. Henry County