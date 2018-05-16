Cardinals @ Minnesota Twins 11:15 on 104.9
In baseball,
Regional Tournament Championships
7A
Union City at TCA
7AA
Decatur County Riverside at McNairy Central
7AAA
Arlington at Bartlett
6A
Huntingdon at Loretto
In softball,
Regional Tournament Championships
7A
Gibson County at South Fulton
7AA
McNairy Central at Dyersburg
In soccer,
Westview 3 – Memphis School of Excellence 0
- The Chargers advance to the Region 13A Championship game tomorrow. Time and location are still TBD.
Region 7AA Tournament
McNairy Central 5 – Dyersburg 0
Lexington 4 – Crockett County 0