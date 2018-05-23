Kansas City Royals @ Cardinals 11:20 on 104.9

Class A State Softball Tournament

Cascade 5 – S. Fulton 1

Unaka 3 – Gibson Co. 0

South Fulton plays Whitwell airtime 9:30 on Mix 101.3

Gibson Co. plays Houston Co. at 11:30

Class A State Baseball Tournament

South Pittsburg 5 – Trinity Christian 3

Union City 16 – Greenback 0

Union City plays Columbia Academy airtime 12 on 105.7 The Quake

Greenfield Tennis

Lost 4 – 0 to L&M STEM, finishes the season with a 13 – 2 record

High School Track State Competition at MTSU

Tennis State Competition