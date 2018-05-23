Kansas City Royals @ Cardinals 11:20 on 104.9
Class A State Softball Tournament
Cascade 5 – S. Fulton 1
Unaka 3 – Gibson Co. 0
South Fulton plays Whitwell airtime 9:30 on Mix 101.3
Gibson Co. plays Houston Co. at 11:30
Class A State Baseball Tournament
South Pittsburg 5 – Trinity Christian 3
Union City 16 – Greenback 0
Union City plays Columbia Academy airtime 12 on 105.7 The Quake
Greenfield Tennis
Lost 4 – 0 to L&M STEM, finishes the season with a 13 – 2 record
High School Track State Competition at MTSU
Tennis State Competition