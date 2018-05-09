In baseball,

District 13-A Tournament

Union City 5 – Lake County 1

– Union City improves to 32-2 on the season, with their last loss coming on April 2nd.

– Union City will host a first round region game on Monday at Elam Stadium @ LH Ladd Field in Union City. The Golden Tornadoes will face the loser of tonight’s District 14A Championship game between Peabody & Trinity Christian

Other baseball scores:

Gibson County 11 – Halls 6

McNairy Central 5 – Scotts Hill 3

USJ 6 – Harding Academy 0

In softball,

Dyer County 6 – Hardin County 3

Lexington 9 – Decatur County Riverside 2

In soccer,

Westview defeated Gibson County 1-0 in 2 overtimes. The Chargers will play the winner of McKenzie and Union City tomorrow at 6 in Union City.