In baseball,
District 13-A Tournament
Union City 5 – Lake County 1
– Union City improves to 32-2 on the season, with their last loss coming on April 2nd.
– Union City will host a first round region game on Monday at Elam Stadium @ LH Ladd Field in Union City. The Golden Tornadoes will face the loser of tonight’s District 14A Championship game between Peabody & Trinity Christian
Other baseball scores:
Gibson County 11 – Halls 6
McNairy Central 5 – Scotts Hill 3
USJ 6 – Harding Academy 0
In softball,
Dyer County 6 – Hardin County 3
Lexington 9 – Decatur County Riverside 2
In soccer,
Westview defeated Gibson County 1-0 in 2 overtimes. The Chargers will play the winner of McKenzie and Union City tomorrow at 6 in Union City.