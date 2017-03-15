In the Kentucky State “Sweet 16” Basketball Tournament, Graves County is playing Bowling Green, with a tip off at 12:00.

Tomorrow in the TSSAA State Boy’s Basketball Tournament, Humboldt will play Knoxville Grace Christian in Class-A at 1:15.

Haywood will face Brainerd in Class-2A at 10:00.

In the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament play-in games last night, it was Mt. St. Mary’s over New Orleans 67-66 and Kansas State beat Wake Forest 95-88.

Tonight in play-in games, North Carolina Central plays UC Davis at 5:40 and USC plays Providence at 8:10.

In the men’s NIT last night:

Ole Miss 91 Monmouth 83

Illinois 82 Valparaiso 57

Georgia Tech 75 Indiana 63

Tonight’s NIT lineup includes Belmont at Georgia.

The UT-Martin golf team picked up their third win of the season, this time at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson.

The Skyhawks took the eight team tournament with a three day total of 9-over-par, which was 13 shots better than second place Samford. Hunter Richardson and Tyler Guy were named to the All-Tournament team.