Region Basketball Championship:

Region 7A:

Middleton plays Humboldt

Kentucky First Region Girls Semi-finals: at Murray State

Graves County plays Calloway County – 6:00

Carlisle County plays Murray High – 7:45

Spring Training Baseball:

The St. Louis Cardinals play the Boston Red Sox today at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter. Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 11:55.

Saturday Sub-State Girls Basketball:

Memphis Business Academy at Greenfield – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Covington at Westview – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

Dresden at Booker T. Washington – 6:30 – Star 95.1

Dyersburg at Haywood County

OVC Basketball Tournament in Evansville:

The UT-Martin women Skyhawks will face SIU-Edwardsville in the semi-finals today at 3:00. Broadcast of the game will begin at 2:30 on Star 95.1.