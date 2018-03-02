Region Basketball Championship:
Region 7A:
Middleton plays Humboldt
Kentucky First Region Girls Semi-finals: at Murray State
Graves County plays Calloway County – 6:00
Carlisle County plays Murray High – 7:45
Spring Training Baseball:
The St. Louis Cardinals play the Boston Red Sox today at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter. Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 11:55.
Saturday Sub-State Girls Basketball:
Memphis Business Academy at Greenfield – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Covington at Westview – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Dresden at Booker T. Washington – 6:30 – Star 95.1
Dyersburg at Haywood County
OVC Basketball Tournament in Evansville:
The UT-Martin women Skyhawks will face SIU-Edwardsville in the semi-finals today at 3:00. Broadcast of the game will begin at 2:30 on Star 95.1.