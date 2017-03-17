In the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament today, three SEC teams will play their first game.

12:30: Arkansas plays Seton Hall 8:40: Kentucky plays Northern Kentucky 8:50: South Carolina plays Marquette

at 1:45- OVC Tournament Champion Jacksonville State will play Louisville.

at 3:00 – No.1 seeded North Carolina plays Texas Southern

at 5:50 – No.1 seeded Kansas plays California-Davis

****************************

In the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament today, games include:

11:00 – OVC Tournament champion Belmont faces Kentucky

1:30 – Western Kentucky facing Ohio State

****************************

High School Baseball:

Obion County at Brighton

South Fulton at Gleason

Greenfield at Clarksburg

West Carroll at Gibson County

Community Christian Academy at Fulton City

Carlisle County at Ballard Memorial

Crittenden County at Mayfield

Softball:

Trenton Peabody at Union City

Fulton City at Lake County

Christian Fellowship at Fulton County

Sara Beth Whitehead Tournament: in Jackson (games include)

4:30 – Gibson County plays McKenzie

6:00 – Dyersburg plays Hickman County

7:30 – Huntingdon plays Briarcrest

7:30 – Gibson County plays Starpoint, NY

9:00 – McKenzie plays Bartlett

Marshall County Slugfest: in Benton

5:00: Murray High plays Trigg County Calloway County plays Paducah Tilghman Carlisle County plays Marshall County

7:00: Westview plays Calloway County Murray High plays Butler Trigg County plays Paducah Tilghman

Track and Field:

Union City at Dyersburg Quad Meet

In Spring Training baseball today, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the New York Mets.