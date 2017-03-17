In the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament today, three SEC teams will play their first game.
12:30: Arkansas plays Seton Hall 8:40: Kentucky plays Northern Kentucky 8:50: South Carolina plays Marquette
at 1:45- OVC Tournament Champion Jacksonville State will play Louisville.
at 3:00 – No.1 seeded North Carolina plays Texas Southern
at 5:50 – No.1 seeded Kansas plays California-Davis
****************************
In the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament today, games include:
11:00 – OVC Tournament champion Belmont faces Kentucky
1:30 – Western Kentucky facing Ohio State
****************************
High School Baseball:
Obion County at Brighton
South Fulton at Gleason
Greenfield at Clarksburg
West Carroll at Gibson County
Community Christian Academy at Fulton City
Carlisle County at Ballard Memorial
Crittenden County at Mayfield
Softball:
Trenton Peabody at Union City
Fulton City at Lake County
Christian Fellowship at Fulton County
Sara Beth Whitehead Tournament: in Jackson (games include)
4:30 – Gibson County plays McKenzie
6:00 – Dyersburg plays Hickman County
7:30 – Huntingdon plays Briarcrest
7:30 – Gibson County plays Starpoint, NY
9:00 – McKenzie plays Bartlett
Marshall County Slugfest: in Benton
5:00: Murray High plays Trigg County Calloway County plays Paducah Tilghman Carlisle County plays Marshall County
7:00: Westview plays Calloway County Murray High plays Butler Trigg County plays Paducah Tilghman
Track and Field:
Union City at Dyersburg Quad Meet
In Spring Training baseball today, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the New York Mets.