High School Baseball:

Union City at South Fulton

Crockett County at Westview

Greenfield at Bradford

Gleason at Bruceton

Halls at Humboldt

Gibson County at Trenton Peabody

Obion County plays at Munford in the “Best of the West” Tournament.

Rebels play Fayette Academy at 4:00 and Munford at 6:00

Western Kentucky:

Fulton County at Carlisle County

Calloway County at Graves County

Ballard Memorial at Mayfield

Softball:

Obion County at South Gibson

Gibson County at Lake County

Milan at Westview

Jackson Christian at Crockett County

Western Kentucky:

Fulton County at Carlisle County

Ballard Memorial at Fulton City

Mayfield at Christian Fellowship

Soccer:

Union City at Dyersburg

South Fulton at McKenzie

Obion County at Gibson County

Jackson Christian at McKenzie

Tennis:

Greenfield at Union City

Spring Training Baseball:

The St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 4:55.

CollegeInsider.com Basketball Tournament:

UT-Martin at Campbell University – 5:30 – Star 95.1