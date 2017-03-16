TSSAA State Boys Basketball Tournament:
Class-2A: Haywood County plays Brainerd at 10:00
Class-A: Humboldt plays Knoxville Grace Christian at 1:15
High School Baseball:
Henry County at Union City
Lake County at South Fulton
Fulton County at Bradford
Gibson County at West Carroll
Westview plays McKenzie
Dyer County plays Lewisburg, Mississippi
Milan plays Chester County
Dyersburg plays Millington
Fulton City at Ballard Memorial
Mayfield at Carlisle County
Webster at Graves County
Lyon County at Murray High
Marshall County at St. Mary
Softball:
Union City at Humboldt
Obion County at Westview
South Fulton at Trenton Peabody
Tennis:
Gibson County at Union City
Soccer:
Obion County at Dyersburg
Henry County at South Fulton
CollegeInsider.com Tournament:
The UT-Martin Skyhawks will host their first ever post-season basketball game tonight at the Elam Center, when they play North Carolina-Ashville.
The opening round game of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament will tip off at 7:00, with tickets on sale for $10 each. Broadcast of the game can be heard on Star 95.1, with air time starting at 6:30.
In the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament today, games include Vanderbilt taking on Northwestern, East Tennessee State plays Florida and Middle Tennessee State plays Minnesota.
No.1 seeded Villanova plays Mount St. Mary’s and No.1 seeded Gonzaga plays South Dakota State.