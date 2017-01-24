Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website at thunderboltradio.com.
Trenton Peabody at Union City – 5:40 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Obion County Central at South Gibson – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN
McKenzie at Dresden – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
other games:
South Fulton at Halls
Humboldt at Lake County
Westview at Milan
Clarksburg at Gleason
Greenfield at Gibson County
Bruceton at Big Sandy
Dyersburg at Crockett County
Western Kentucky:
Hickman County at Ballard County
McCracken County at Carlisle County
Massac County, Ill. at Calloway County
Hopkinsville at Graves County
Paducah Tilghman at Mayfield
College Basketball:
#4 Kentucky at Tennessee – 7:30 – Star 95.1
Arkansas at Vanderbilt