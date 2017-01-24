Thunderbolt Broadcasting will carry three high school basketball games on the radio tonight, along with live streaming on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Trenton Peabody at Union City – 5:40 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Obion County Central at South Gibson – 5:40 – 104.9 KYTN

McKenzie at Dresden – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

other games:

South Fulton at Halls

Humboldt at Lake County

Westview at Milan

Clarksburg at Gleason

Greenfield at Gibson County

Bruceton at Big Sandy

Dyersburg at Crockett County

Western Kentucky:

Hickman County at Ballard County

McCracken County at Carlisle County

Massac County, Ill. at Calloway County

Hopkinsville at Graves County

Paducah Tilghman at Mayfield

College Basketball:

#4 Kentucky at Tennessee – 7:30 – Star 95.1

Arkansas at Vanderbilt