High School Baseball:

South Fulton at Humboldt

Union City at Westview

Gibson County at West Carroll

Hollow Rock-Bruceton at McEwen

Softball:

Union City at Halls

Obion County Central playing in Jonesboro, Arkansas at the Bearcat Blast

Gleason at Big Sandy

Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Trenton Peabody

Soccer:

South Fulton at Union City

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament:

The Tennessee Volunteers advanced to the second round of play, with their 73-47 win over Wright State. Tennessee took an 11 point lead at halftime enroute to the win. Lamonte Turner had 19 points for the Volunteers, with Admiral Schofield scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds. Grant Williams also scored 14 points for Tennessee. The Volunteers will now face Loyola of Chicago on Saturday at 5:10.

The Kentucky Wildcats used a late 7-0 scoring run to pull away from Davidson 78-73. The Wildcats had a 13-point first half advantage, but Davidson battled back to tie the game at 54-all with less than eight minutes to play. Kentucky’s Kevin Knox led the Wildcats with 25 points. The Wildcats will now face Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at 4:15.

The Murray State Racers will take on West Virginia this afternoon in San Diego. Murray State comes into the game as a 12th seed. Tip-off time is set for 3:00.

Women’s NIT:

The UT-Martin women Skyhawks trailed Indiana 41-36 at halftime, but a 33-14 run in the second half by the Lady Hoosiers led to a 74-50 win. UT-Martin managed only 14 total points in the final two quarters of play, as their season closed with a (19-15) record. Kendall Spray finished the game with 18 points, that included four three-point shots.

Women’s NCAA Tournament:

In the women’s NCAA Tournament today, the Tennessee Lady Vols will play their first game against Liberty. Tip-off time is set for 1:30.

Spring Training Baseball:

In Spring Training baseball on Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles had a pitching duel at Roger Dean Stadium, with the Orioles taking a 1-0 win. The game winning run for Baltimore came in the second inning, with a home run from Jonathan Schoop. The Cardinals could manage only three hits in the game, with the Orioles collecting five hits. St. Louis will play split squad games today against Miami and Washington.