High School Baseball:

Gleason at Union City Obion County at Crockett County South Fulton at Greenfield Gibson County at Humboldt Munford at Dyer County

Western Kentucky All-A Classic: (at Mayfield) Fulton County plays Murray High Fulton City plays Community Christian

Softball: Halls at Union City Obion County at South Fulton Westview at West Carroll Western Kentucky All-A Classic – (at Hickman County) Fulton County plays Fulton City Carlisle County plays Mayfield

In Tennis: Greenfield at Trenton Union City at Westview

Major League Baseball: The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at Bush Stadium. Myles Mikolas will go to the mound for the (4-5) Redbirds, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 5:10.