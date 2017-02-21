District Tournament Basketball:
District 13-2A Boys – at South Gibson High School:
consolation – Obion County Central 72 Westview 50
championship – Crockett County 83 Dyersburg 82
District 13-A Boys – at Bethel University:
consolation – Dresden 57 West Carroll 46
championship – McKenzie 53 Huntingdon 50
District 14-2A Girls – championship:
(23-0) South Side 61 Lexington 54
District 13-3A Girls – championship:
Munford 72 Dyer County 67
Western Kentucky:
First District – at Fulton County High School:
(G) Carlisle County 61 Hickman County 26
(B) Fulton County 60 Carlisle County 59
Second District – at McCracken County High School:
(G) McCracken County 81 Community Christian Academy 27
(B) McCracken County 76 Community Christian Academy 38
Third District – at Mayfield High School:
(G) Ballard Memorial 35 Mayfield 27
(B) Mayfield 102 Ballard Memorial 68
Tonight:
First District:
(G) Fulton County plays Fulton City
(B) Hickman County plays Fulton City
Second District:
(G) Paducah Tilghman plays St. Mary
(B) Paducah Tilghman plays St. Mary
Third District: Championship
(G) Graves County plays Ballard Memorial
Fourth District: at Marshall County High School:
(G) Calloway County plays Marshall County
(B) Murray High plays Calloway County
College Basketball:
Kentucky at Missouri
The St. Louis Cardinals continue their Spring Training practices leading up to this Saturday’s first game. The Redbirds will begin play at Roger Dean Stadium this Saturday against the Miami Marlins, with broadcast of the game on 104.9 KYTN starting at 11:45.