District Tournament Basketball:

District 13-2A Boys – at South Gibson High School:

consolation – Obion County Central 72 Westview 50

championship – Crockett County 83 Dyersburg 82

District 13-A Boys – at Bethel University:

consolation – Dresden 57 West Carroll 46

championship – McKenzie 53 Huntingdon 50

District 14-2A Girls – championship:

(23-0) South Side 61 Lexington 54

District 13-3A Girls – championship:

Munford 72 Dyer County 67

Western Kentucky:

First District – at Fulton County High School:

(G) Carlisle County 61 Hickman County 26

(B) Fulton County 60 Carlisle County 59

Second District – at McCracken County High School:

(G) McCracken County 81 Community Christian Academy 27

(B) McCracken County 76 Community Christian Academy 38

Third District – at Mayfield High School:

(G) Ballard Memorial 35 Mayfield 27

(B) Mayfield 102 Ballard Memorial 68

Tonight:

First District:

(G) Fulton County plays Fulton City

(B) Hickman County plays Fulton City

Second District:

(G) Paducah Tilghman plays St. Mary

(B) Paducah Tilghman plays St. Mary

Third District: Championship

(G) Graves County plays Ballard Memorial

Fourth District: at Marshall County High School:

(G) Calloway County plays Marshall County

(B) Murray High plays Calloway County

College Basketball:

Kentucky at Missouri

The St. Louis Cardinals continue their Spring Training practices leading up to this Saturday’s first game. The Redbirds will begin play at Roger Dean Stadium this Saturday against the Miami Marlins, with broadcast of the game on 104.9 KYTN starting at 11:45.