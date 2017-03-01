In the Region 7-A girl’s championship last night, it was the Dresden Lady Lions over Huntingdon 45-42.

In boys Region 7-2A play last night, Fayette Ware defeated Dyersburg 58-55, and Southside beat Crockett County 70-37.

In the First Region girls quarterfinals last night at Murray State, it was Murray High over Paducah Tilghman 72-22, while Graves County beat Fulton County 68-39.

In the girl’s Region 7-2A championship tonight at South Gibson High School, Westview will face Southside. Broadcast of the game will begin at 6:40 on Mix 101.3.

In boys quarterfinal play at the First Region Tournament at Murray State, Hickman County plays Mayfield at 6:00, followed by Calloway County taking on Paducah Tilghman at 7:45.

College basketball last night saw the Kentucky Wildcats come from a 19 point first half deficit to beat Vanderbilt 73-67.

Tonight, Tennessee is at LSU. You can hear the broadcast of this game on Star 95.1 starting with broadcast time at 5:30.

In the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament in Nashville:

Womens play:

1:00 – Belmont plays Southeast Missouri State

3:00 – Morehead State plays Eastern Kentucky

Men’s Play:

6:30 – Southeast Missouri State plays Tennessee State

8:30 – Murray State plays Tennessee Tech