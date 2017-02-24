Time and space is running out for local acts wanting to play in this year’s KYTN Country Music Festival in South Fulton.

KYTN Marketing Director Barbie Hardy said a new platform is being held to select the opening act of this years show.

Ms. Hardy talked about the “Battle of the Bands” night on April 28th, along with an additional concert to take place on the Festival Park stage.

The 2nd annual music festival will take place on Saturday April 29th, with events that will include a 5-K charity run, vendors in the parks and multiple concerts headlined by Brett Young.