Union City police were called to investigate three cases of vandalism involving the use of spray paint.

Police reports said officers arrived at 1071 Highland Avenue, where a vehicle belonging to Benjamin and Heather Bryant, and a vehicle owned by Sally Nance, of South Fulton, were spray painted with obscene words and drawings.

The mailbox of the residence was also spray painted, with the total damage listed at $2,100.

At 1303 Highland Avenue, police investigated the spray painting of a van owned by Hal Mosier.

The damage at this location was listed at $400.

And the Union City Public Works reported spray paint on a stop sign at Highland and Norwood Drive, with the damage estimated at $150.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...