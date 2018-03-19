Winter will officially come to an end Tuesday morning, as the Spring season arrives in the area.

Spring equinox will begin at 11:15 in the morning, with the sun crossing the celestial equator from north to south.

With the first day of Spring comes an equal amount of both daylight and darkness.

Following Tuesday, the Northern Hemisphere will tilt toward the sun, which allows for longer daylight hours.

The Spring season will now be in affect until Thursday, June 21st, when Summer Solstice will begin.