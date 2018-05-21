Northwest Tennessee will be well represented in the TSSAA state Spring Fling Sports tournaments this week in Murfreesboro.

Greenfield tennis, Dresden track, Union City baseball, tennis and track, and South Fulton, Gibson County and Dyersburg softball teams will all be in action this week.

Union City baseball will face Greenback Tuesday at 4pm at Riverdale High School.

In Class – softball Gibson County will play Unaka at 4pm at McKnight Field at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex Tuesday. That will be followed by South Fulton softball to face Cascade High School at the Murfreesboro Starplex at 5:30pm.

And Dyersburg softball will play Knoxville Gibbs in Double–A at 5:30 Tuesday.

Dresden Track members including Paxton Davis, Loral Winn, Anna Johnson and Fernando Serano, along with the Greenfield tennis and Union City tennis and track are competing in other locations.

Mix 101.3 will air the South Fulton games while 105-7 The Quake will air the Union City games.Union City and South Fulton are assured of two games.

Track and Tennis results will be posted on the TSSAA website as they become available.