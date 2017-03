A one mile hike to celebrate the return of spring will take place Saturday at the Big Cypress Tree State Park outside Greenfield at 9:30 that morning.

Participants will meet at the shelter before taking a hike through the park’s paved trails.

Two UTM biology professors, Dr. Thomas Blanchard and Dr. Dawn Wilkins, will help identify wildlife along the trail’s path.

The hike will last from 9:30 until 11 at Big Cypress Tree State Park on Highway 445.