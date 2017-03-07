A Springville woman is facing identity theft charges in Weakley County after bailing herself and her boyfriend out of the jail with a stolen credit card.

Investigator Eric Smith says 32-year-old Cassie Harrison used a credit card believed to belong to Richard Bozik to make multiple purchases at businesses in West Tennessee including a $172 charge to Ronnie’s Bail Bonds of Dresden to bond herself out of the Henry County Jail last November.

Harrison then bonded her boyfriend out of jail at an undisclosed location for $2,537 on the same credit card from Hollowell Bonding in Camden.

Investigator Smith said the credit card came from Harris Bank in Chicago. Charges included $28 to Pizza Hut in Martin, $89 for one online services $62 for another online service, and $19 to Papa John’s in Paris.

The Springville woman admitted to being in the company of Bodzik for a few days before the charges showed up on the credit card.

Harrison faces five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card in Weakley County General Sessions court Wednesday.