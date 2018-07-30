The Weakley County Economic Development Board has named Shelby Spurgeon as its new Director, replacing the retiring Ronnie Price.

According to a press release, Spurgeon, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, was the top candidate from a pool of 61 applicants.

Spurgeon comes to Weakley County with a background in economic development and is finishing up her Bachelors of Arts degree in Communication from Mississippi State University.

Her past experience in the economic development field includes TVA, The Jackson Chamber of Commerce, and Mississippi Development Authority.

Spurgeon says she’s excited and ready to take on the role and looks forward to working with the Weakley County team to set and achieve new economic development goals.

Spurgeon begins part-time on August 20th while she’s finishing up her degree, and begins full-time January 2nd, 2019.

