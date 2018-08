Hunters in Kentucky can go to the woods Saturday morning for the first day of squirrel season.

The season will run through November 7th, then resume on November 10th following the first week of Kentucky gun hunting for deer.

Squirrel season officially ends on February 28th.

Hunters have a daily bag limit of six, and a possession limit of 12.

The beginning of squirrel season is the annual kickoff for hunters, with the seasons of dove, rabbit, deer and ducks all following.

