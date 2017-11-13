Thunderbolt Radio listeners are reminded to call in their pledges tomorrow to help clients of St John’s Community Services in Martin continue to provide services for special needs adults.

Thunderbolt Radio President Paul Tinkle said tomorrow morning form 6 til 9am the phone lines will be open for those who are kind enough to call the radio station and make a pledge to help St. John’s help people with many of their basic needs.

Tinkle said this is an opportunity to help those by calling a pledge into the radio station in honor of those who are unable to provide many of the services for themselves and have limited incomes.

Many of the St John’s clients live with family members, in a group home and some have independence with assistance. However many of their day to day needs are un-met without the help of St Johns who serves approximately 140 adults in this area.

St John’s serves Weakley, Obion, Henry, Lake and Carrounties providing community based residential employment and day services designed to build people’s independence and living skill while help to support them become respected contributing members of their community. St John’s is a not profit organization.

The radiothon on WCMT raised 14,000 last year and Tinkle said he hopes we can reach a 20,000 goal. The radiothon is 6am til 9am on WCMT stations 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, 101.3, 103.3 and 1410.