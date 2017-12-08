The St. John’s Radiothon has surpassed the $12,000 dollar mark in donations. The Dresden Lions Club presented Thunderbolt Radio a check for $2,273 bringing the total to $12,674.

Last month Thunderbolt Radio aired our annual Radiothon for St. John’s adults who have special needs. The additional funds, presented by the Dresden Lions Club, help to provide direct support to more than 100 adults who are served by St. John’s in Obion, Lake, Weakley, Carroll and Henry counties with disabilities.

If you have not made good on your pledge or if you would like to make a Christmas monetary gift to St. John’s you can mail your check to WCMT Radio PO Box 318 in Martin.

Contributions are tax deductible and may be made in memory of some one.