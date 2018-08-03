A group of 198 runners made their way through Union City on Thursday, all to raise money for cancer research.

The “St. Jude Runners”, from the Peoria, Illinois area, began in Memphis on Wednesday morning, and will conclude back in Peoria on Saturday night.

Chris Smith, also of Peoria, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the group he was running with through Union City.

(Runners) NEWS529B

Smith spoke about those who were making the run, and their reason for participating.

(Runners2) NEWS530B

The Memphis to Peoria run has been an annual event since 1981.

Photos of the group in Union City have been posted on our website.

###

Charles

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...