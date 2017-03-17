Today is St. Patrick’s Day, a cultural and religious celebration which marks the death of the patron saint of Ireland.

St. Patrick’s Day was made the official “Christian Feast Day” in the 17th century and is observed by the Catholic Church, Lutheran Church and Eastern Orthodox Church as the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

The day is not a legal holiday in the United States, but is widely recognized and observed as a celebration of the Irish and Irish-American culture.

Celebrations since the 18th century has included the wearing of the color green, religious observances, numerous parades and a tradition of consuming alcohol.

The Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band will be playing in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City today.