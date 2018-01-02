A Carlisle County man was arrested following the stabbing of two people on Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 reported that Troopers were called around 5:30 with the report of the two stabbings on Highway 51, just north of Arlington.

Investigations showed that 52 year old Danny Maladay of Arlington, 59 year old William Simon of Arlington, and 35 year old Phillip Parker of Clinton, were involved in an argument on a parking lot.

Reports said Maladay assaulted both Simon and Parker with a knife, stabbing and cutting both men.

Parker was transported by ambulance to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, while Simon was airlifted to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Both were treated for their injuries and released.

Maladay was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication, along with first and second degree assault.