St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr., and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak issued the following statements on the club’s potential acquisition of Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton:

“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause. We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season,” said DeWitt.

“Unfortunately we were not able to convince Stanton to waive his no-trade clause and join the Cardinals. We felt this was a great landing spot for him, but it was not meant to be,” said Mozeliak.