The City of Martin’s final Music in the Park concert of the season is tonight with a celebration of America.

Tonight’s “Star-Spangled Celebration” will feature patriotic music with the Martin Community Band and the David Johnson Chorus.

Tonight’s free concert begins at 7:00 and kicks off the City of Martin’s nearly week-long July 4th celebration.

The WestStar Brass Band performs Monday night at Festival Park, then on Tuesday night it’s “Foam-a-Palooza,” a foam dance party, and then on July 4, it’s Martin Loves America, featuring Chi-Town, a Chicago tribute band followed by the biggest fireworks show in West Tennessee.