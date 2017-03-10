All state highways in the City of Hickman are expected to be passable and reopened to traffic by around 5:30 Friday afternoon.

Motorists should be alert as downed limbs and storm debris may continue to slow traffic and present a hazard to travel at some locations.

Sightseers are highly discouraged.

Utility crews plan to close some highways through Hickman starting around 6:00 Saturday morning, to allow recovery work to resume.

KY 125 is expected to close at several locations as efforts to restore power and other utility services continue.

Motorists should obey all road closed signs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Fulton County Highway Maintenance Facility was among many hit by the tornado. The Fulton County salt dome, a tractor shed, and several tractors housed in the shed were damaged. Damage to the salt dome is not expected to hamper snow and ice response efforts in Fulton County this weekend.