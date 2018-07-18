Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin issued thanks to state lawmakers on Monday, following their quick assistance to save planted farm grounds.

During the county’s Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Martin explained the reaction, after Magistrate James Black reported crops being flooded by released Kentucky Lake waters.

Magistrate Black said farmers were forced to construct levees, in an attempt to stop the overflow of water that was covering low soybean fields.

Black said the water has now left the soybean fields, and farmers have started to replant the damaged areas.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...