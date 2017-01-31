Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam unveiled his $37 billion dollar spending plan at the State of the State address yesterday in Nashville.

The budget plan begins July 1st and it’s a 4.8 percent increase from last year.

$655 million dollars will go towards building construction and maintenance across state government and higher education.

A gas tax increase will allow $279 million dollars for new road building and maintenance funds.

Meanwhile, Governor Haslam wants to extend free community college tuition to adults, and his Tennessee Reconnect Program would be the first program to do this in the country.

The Tennessee governor wants to increase the percentage of residents with higher education degrees to 55 percent by the year 2025.

Governor Haslam says his plan would be open to any adult who has lived in Tennessee for at least a year who doesn’t have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.