Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives, along with Clarksville, Tennessee detectives, have arrested a man on a charge of murder.

21 year old Quintin Bird, of Cadiz, was located at an RV Park in Lyon County, where Troopers were called to the scene of a burglary.

Bird was arrested and transported to an area hospital for injuries, and was released last night.

Following this release, Bird was charged by State Police with 2nd degree burglary, tampering with evidence and being a fugitive from justice from the Tennessee charge of criminal homicide.

The homicide charge was issued following the discovery of a brutal murder scene early Wednesday morning, in which a young woman was killed.