Fulton County school officials have announced the investigation of a teacher by Kentucky State Police.

School Superintendent Aaron Collins released a statement saying the school system was notified by State Police at Post 1, that the investigation pertains to teacher Rachel Netz.

Collins said Ms. Netz was placed on paid administrative leave on January 25th.

Ms. Netz is a Spanish teacher at the high school, and has been employed by the system since January of 2014.

Superintendent Collins said in accordance with school policy, no further comments could be issued pending the completion of the State Police investigation.