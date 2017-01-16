Kentucky State Police are still on the scene in Fulton, investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred today on Lake Street.

Reports said officers were called after a man brandishing a pole with a knife, had struck a vehicle and was headed toward the Lake Street area.

When officers arrived, the individual then struck the police cars, breaking the windows, and threatened the officers with the weapon.

A witness at the scene said he heard two shots being fired.

Thunderbolt News has learned that the individual who was shot was Charles “Chris” McClure, of South Fulton.

Reports also indicate the shooting was fatal.