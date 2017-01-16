Kentucky State Police held a press conference Monday night, releasing some of the information pertaining to an officer involved fatal shooting in Fulton.

Trooper Lt. Kyle Nall addressed the media surrounding the shooting, which occurred just after 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Trooper Nall was then questioned about the two Fulton police officers involved, and then officially released the name of the victim who was fatally shot.

A witness reported McClure broke the windows in the two police cruisers and a nearby van, then threatened the officers with the pole and knife, prompting the shooting.

Trooper Nall said these events were now part of the ongoing investigation at the scene.

Trooper Nall was then asked by Thunderbolt News to describe the protocol for a police department, following an officer involved shooting.