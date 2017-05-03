Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, are seeking help from the public in regards to the death of Trigg County woman.

The body of 33 year old Christina Edmonson, of Cadiz, was identified after remains were found on April 25th and 26th in the county.

A skull was first discovered by a resident, with the body located during the overnight hours in a wooded area.

A preliminary examination by the Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville were inconclusive in the cause of death, with a full autopsy performed.

State Police are now seeking information about anyone who may have had contact with Ms. Edmonson, or had knowledge of her whereabouts, from March 13th through April 25th.