Kentucky State Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a man who fled from Troopers on foot.

On Wednesday at 11:50, Trooper Eric West stopped a vehicle on Highway 68 in Draffenville for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the driver was identified as 38 year old Ian D. Hunter.

Also during the stop, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, as well as a significant amount of methamphetamine.

While Mr. Hunter was being arrested, he resisted and fled on foot.

A search of the immediate area was conducted, with the assistance of Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Benton Police Department, and Calvert City Police Department with Hunter was not located.

Ian Hunter has recently used addresses in McCracken and Livingston Counties.

He is a white male, 6’0 tall weighing 215 pounds, and is bald with green eyes.

KSP urges anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr. Hunter to contact them at 270-856-3721.