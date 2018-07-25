Kentucky State Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a Graves County man.

Post 1 reports said Trooper’s are seeking 35 year old Jonathan Mahan, of Melber.

He is wanted on ten counts of criminal abuse of a child under 12 years of age, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, domestic assault and other charges out of Graves County.

Mahan was indicted by the Graves County Grand Jury in 2017, but failed to show up for his court appearance this past January.

Mahan is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

On February 2nd, Mahan was reported missing by his sister, after last being heard from on or about January 28th.

Anyone with information about Jonathan Mahan is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at Post 1.

