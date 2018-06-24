A black crappie, caught in a Tennessee pond last month in Loudon County, has been verified as a state record, and possible world record.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency verified the fish through genetic testing.

Lionel Ferguson, from the East Tennessee community of Philadelphia, landed the five pound, 7.68 ounce trophy fish on May 15th.

The previous state record for a black crappie was 4 pounds, 4 ounces caught 33 years ago, in Brown’s Creek Lake, by Clyde Freeman.

TWRA reports said Ferguson’s catch also would qualify as the new International Game Fish Association world record for black crappie, besting the current record by 7.68 ounces.

Ferguson has indicated that he plans to apply for the new world record.