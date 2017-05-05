Rep Andy Holt (R) Dresden voted against the $37,000,000,000 state budget Friday saying “its the largest budget in the state has ever had… and the state spent over $2 billion in state surplus funds while raising taxes on hard-working Tennesseans.” He went on to say “that’s not why the people of my district sent me to Nashville.”

Democrat G. A. Hardaway of Memphis joined Rep. Holt in opposition of the measure voting “no”on the governor’s budget.

The measure passed the House 83-2…the Senate passed the governors budget bill earlier.