The KBA family extends its condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of Thomas Aaron Butler, Sr., 79, long-time WPSD-TV (Paducah) News Director and VP of News.

Tom passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Butler graduated from North High School in Jackson, TN and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1961 from Union University. Butler’s career began in 1962, working as both an announcer and reporter. During his tenure as a young reporter, he wore several hats including weathercaster.

Over the years, Butler served as a mentor to many who would advance to become news room leaders in their own right. His consistent and reliable knowledge became the standard others strived to emulate.

Just last week, Tom was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame for his steadfast devotion to the broadcast industry. He will be officially inducted into this prestigious group on Friday, April 28 in Lexington, Kentucky. Throughout his 35 year career, Tom made a lasting impression on journalism, on channel 6 WPSD in Western Kentucky, Northern Tennessee, Southeastern Missouri, and Illinois.

KBA President/CEO, Henry G. Lackey, expressed his sympathy by saying, “One of the signs of Tom Butler’s professionalism, was his willingness to help others in the profession of journalism, especially young people.” “Broadcasting certainly improved with his presence”.

Funeral services will be at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah. Friends may visit the family from 4:00pm – 8:00pm on Monday and from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Tuesday at Heartland Worship Center.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002.