A former South Fulton teacher has been indicted by the Weakley County Grand Jury regarding an alleged case of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Following an investigation by the Martin Police Department in February, the indictment was issued May 1st with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arresting 25 year old James K. McDaniel, of Adamsville, May 7th.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Department and the Martin Police Department, inappropriate contact between McDaniel and a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly occurred within the city limits of Martin.

McDaniel has since resigned from South Fulton High School.

He was released May 7th on a 25,000 dollar bond and is set to appear before Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham June 11th at 9:00 A.M.