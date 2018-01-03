The Kentucky Department of Public Health said the continued frigid cold temperatures are a safety hazard for those exposed to the outdoors.

With temperatures still below freezing, and wind chills at or below zero, health officials say steps need to be taken to prevent hypothermia.

This safety tip is more important in the case of infants, older adults, pets and livestock.

Hypothermia occurs when an individuals body temperature drops below the necessary means to achieve normal metabolism and other bodily functions.

In severe cases, when the body cannot be warmed properly, hypothermia can cause death.

During the frigid cold winter months, health officials encourage people to layer in clothes made of synthetic and wool fabric, along with the use of hats, coats, scarves and gloves.

Also, individuals are urged to avoid consuming alcohol and overexertion, which can cause excessive sweating.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of altered speech, shivering, slow rates of breathing and cold pale skin, is urged to seek medical attention immediately.