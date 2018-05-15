Former Union City basketball star Parker Stewart has become the latest addition to the Skyhawks basketball team.

Stewart played his freshman season at the University of Pittsburgh, but has now transferred to UTM to play under his father Anthony. He will have to sit out this upcoming season for NCAA Transfer rules, however.

The 6’5”, 205 pound shooting guard started 20 games for Pittsburgh last season, including a 23-point game against Syracuse that included 7 made 3-point-shots.

At Union City, Stewart guided the Golden Tornadoes to an 81-25 record over three years, including his senior year in which he averaged 27.6 points per game along with 7 rebounds.

In a press release from UT-Martin, Coach Anthony Stewart said that he was elated for the program, the university, and the community that Parker chose the Skyhawks with so many options on the table.