The City of Fulton will have a new City Manager when the new fiscal year begins in July.

The change in leadership will come after current City Manager Cubb Stokes announced he will step down after six years at City Hall.

Stokes spoke with Thunderbolt News about the decision and his scheduled date to leave.

Stokes said he never envisioned himself in a government position, but added that he has enjoyed the challenge of working for the betterment of the community.

With a son that travels worldwide in his position with the U.S. State Department, and a daughter who is married to the head baseball coach at New Mexico State, Stokes said he and his wife, Debbie, already have plans to spend more time with them.