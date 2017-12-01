Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen boat.

On November 11th, Troopers at Post 1 began investigating the theft of a boat and trailer from a residence on in Carlisle County.

At the time of the theft, the boat had a registration number of “KY 0516 BS”.

The stolen boat is described as a blue and white 2002 Four Winns Fun Ship 214, with a navy blue trailer.

Evidence at the scene indicates the prop was dragged during the theft, possibly leaving gouge marks on the propellers.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.