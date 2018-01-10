The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stolen four-wheeler from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Sheriff’s reports said on Monday morning, an officer discovered the ATV stolen, and a fence damaged, at their observation facility on Long Point Road.

Officer Joseph McGowan told deputies the four-wheeler was last seen on Friday, and was described as a green Honda TRX500 FE.

The report said a chain link fence was cut to enter and exit the area of the theft.

Sheriff’s reports indicated the value of the ATV at approximately $4,000.

Anyone with any information concerning the theft is urged to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.